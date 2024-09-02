Telangana Floods: At Least 16 Dead as State Seeks National Calamity Declaration

Heavy rains in Telangana have resulted in at least 16 fatalities, widespread flooding, and significant damage, prompting the state government to request ₹2,000 crore in aid from the Centre and a national calamity declaration.

Recent heavy rains have led to severe flooding in Telangana, claiming the lives of at least 16 people. The Telangana government, led by Revanth Reddy, has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased and is urgently seeking assistance from the Centre.

State-Sought Aid and National Calamity Declaration

The Telangana government has estimated the damage from the floods to be around ₹5,000 crore. In response, they have requested ₹2,000 crore in immediate aid from the central government and have called for the floods to be declared a national calamity. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas to assess the situation firsthand.

Flood Impact on Infrastructure and Transportation

The relentless rainfall has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including the inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of agricultural activities. Major transportation routes have been affected, with railways experiencing delays due to washed-away gravel on tracks. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway has seen several lorries stranded due to flooding, with officials advising travelers to use alternative routes.

Damage in Affected Areas

In Khammam, the impact of the floods has been severe, with household items being washed away and debris left stuck to the gates of homes. The overflow of rivulet Munneru has led to flooding in nearby localities, damaging residents’ homes and possessions.

Weather Forecast and Alerts

The Met Centre in Telangana has forecasted more heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) for several districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Nizamabad, until 8:30 am on September 3. A yellow alert has been issued for these conditions.

Government Response and Assistance

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have reached out to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to offer assistance. Efforts are underway to manage the situation and provide the necessary support to the affected regions.