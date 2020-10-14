Hyderabad rains news update: Telangana government has declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices and non-essential services. Heavy rains have disrupted the normal lives of people following waterlogging in various parts of the state since Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad along with several other parts of the city were flooded due to heavy rains following which the Cyberabad police released helpline numbers and advised people to remain indoors unless there is an emergency. Heavy rains have disrupted the normal lives of people following waterlogging in various parts of the state since Tuesday evening.

The State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations in the Toli Chowki area in Hyderabad which was critically affected due to flooding following the downpour, while Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad were also severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall.

Telangana: Three people lost their lives after wall of a house collapsed in Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad last night, owing to heavy rainfall. Total 11 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad due to incessant downpour, since last night. pic.twitter.com/xLdJDHpbyY — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Mayuri Nagar in Begumpet area has been submerged in rain, drain water causing the residents great distress. “Since yesterday our house has been flooded with heavy rain and drain mix water. No rescue team, no Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials, or Disaster Response Force teams have come to rescue us. Since yesterday we are starving without food, drinking water, and electricity. We are awaiting help from the government as soon as possible,” Eshwari, a local told ANI.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed all Collectors, Commissioners of Police, and Superintendents of police and the entire district administration to be on alert amid heavy rainfall.

