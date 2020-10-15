Telangana Rainfall: The incessant rains in the state of Telangana have led to 30 deaths in the state. The state authorities had declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday urging people to stay indoors as more rains are expected in the state in the next few days.

About 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Telangana. The authorities have urged the people to stay indoors as the incessant rains lashed the state that led to waterlogging, blockage of roads and inundation of some underdeveloped areas.

The roads in Telangana looked like rivers in the visuals that came from the state, the cars were submerged in rainwater. The city of Hyderabad alone reported about 15 deaths, many houses and buildings were collapsed due to the downpour. The state officials had announced a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday urging people to stay indoors as more rains are expected in the state in the coming few days.

Houses and buildings collapsed in many areas including Shamshabad, Chandryangutta, and Ibrahimpatnam. In a horrifying visual that came from the state, a man was seen being swept away by the current while his friends were forced by the flood to only helplessly watch him sweep away.

Indian Army has also joined the Telangana government to carry out rescue operations in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday and assured them of all possible support from the centre.

