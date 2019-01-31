Honour-killing victim Pranay Perumal's wife Amrutha gave birth to a baby boy in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pranay Perumal belonged to a backward caste and was killed by Amrutha's father T Maruthi Rao and other family members.

Telangana: The victim of honour-killing Pranay Perumal’s wife Amrutha gave birth to a baby boy in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The day also marked couple’s wedding anniversary. Amrutha, an upper caste girl, had married Pranay, who belongs to a backward caste on January 30 last year and was later allegedly killed Amrutha’s father T Maruthi Rao and other family members.

The incident happened on September 9 last year, when the newly wedded couple went for a regular health check and Pranay was killed brutally in the hospital premises in Miryalaguda. The reports say that T Maruthi Rao had paid around Rs 1 crore to the killers to eliminate Pranay.

In relation to the case, police held 7 accused including Maruthi Rao and his brother Shravan. The police invoked the PD Act on all six accused except Rao’s driver Siva and shifted them to Warangal Central Jail.

Victims family members told the media that it’s coincident that both the dates are same and that both mother and baby are healthy. Fearing attacks from Amrutha’s relatives, Pranay’s family has kept her location a secret. “I fear for the safety of the baby and the mother. I want the police to provide protection to them. I will write to the Superintendent of Police requesting the same,” Balaswamy said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More