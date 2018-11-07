Hyderabad gears up for traditional buffalo festival Sadar: The Yadav community of Hyderabad are all set to celebrate their annual buffalo festival Sadar on November 9. Sadar is a carnival where bulls, decorated with painted horns, ornaments and garlands are paraded through the streets in Hyderabad. Though, buffaloes from across the country make their presence felt in the congregation, the bovines from Haryana and Punjab become the centre of attraction with their gigantic frames and majestic appearances.

During this festival, the entire body of the buffalos those who take part in the parade is covered with turmeric paste while their horns are painted in different colours.

Not only this, these decorated bulls are accompanied by groups of people dancing to the beats of Telugu films. The bulls also perform on the beats. During this year’s event, the main attraction will be the Rs 25 crore bull weighing 1,600 kilograms. He’ll compete with Dhara and Raja, other national champions from Haryana.

The festival Sadar is celebrated only in Hyderabad in the entire Country. As per the people, it’s being celebrated for more than 100 years. As for the maintenance of these bulls goes, the current champion Shahenshah, takes 25 liters of milk, one kilogram of dry fruit and fifty to hundred apples daily. Not only this, intensive care is taken so that he doesn’t become fat. The owner takes the bull for a 5-km walk regularly.

Sadar festival is also known as Dunnapothula Panduga in the South, it’s believed that on this day Lord Krishna killed the demon named Narakasura after a tough battle. Every year, on the second day of Deepawali in southern India, this day is marked with lights and fireworks, and with decorated bulls.

