BJP wins 4 seats in Telangana, first-timer D Aravind defeats KCR's daughter K Kavita in Nizamabad: BJP candidates Soyam Bapurao , D Aravind, Sanjay Kumar and Kishan Reddy won from Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Secunderabad seats, respectively. TRS candidates Rajith Reddy, B Venkatesh, BB Patil , P Ramulu, P Dayakar, K Prabhakar Reddy, Maloth Kavitha, M Srinivas Reddy and Nama Nageshwara Rao won from Chevella, Peddapalle, Zahirabad, Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Medak, Mahbubabad, Mahbubnagar and Khammam seats, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday stormed into Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s citadel and took the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by surprise after BJP candidates registered a thumping victory in 4 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP congratulated Soyam Bapurao from Adilabad, D Aravind from Nizamabad, Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar and Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad for their victory. KCR got a major blow yesterday after BJP candidate D Arvind, a first-time contestant, defeated his daughter K Kavita in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

The TRS, which had won 11 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to win only 9 seats this time. TRS candidates Rajith Reddy from Chevella, B Venkatesh from Peddapalle, BB Patil from Zahirabad, P Ramulu from Nagarkurnool, P Dayakar from Warangal, K Prabhakar Reddy from Medak, Maloth Kavitha from Mahbubabad, M Srinivas Reddy from Mahbubnagar and Nama Nageshwara Rao from Khammam emerged as winners. The BJP’s unheralded rise has sounded alarm for the TRS in Telangana.

However, the TRS won the Mahabubabad (ST) parliament seat once again. With this victory, Maloth Kavitha became the first tribal woman from Mahabubabad to become an MP. Kavitha defeated Congress candidate Porika Balram Naik by a margin of over 1.60 lakh votes, reports said.

My hearty congratulations to Lok Sabha winners from Telangana: Soyam Bapurao from Adilabad, Aravind from Nizamabad, Bandi Sanjay from Karimnagar and Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad. Your stupendous victory has paved the way for BJP’s emergence as the future of Telangana.🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) May 23, 2019

K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landslide electoral victory of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. Rao expressed the hope that under the leadership of Sri Narendra Modi the country marches further ahead.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi retained the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana. The MIM won the Aurangabad seat in Maharashtra also.

