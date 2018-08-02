On Thursday, a spine-chilling video of a teen eating a live chicken surfaced on social media. As per reports, the teen that can be eating the chicken, hails from Telangana and was said to be under the influence of alcohol. Apart from the teen, another youth can be seen lying drunk on the ground. The video was reportedly shot by a passerby who later shared it on different social media platforms. The two boys belong to Kesamudram area of Mahabubabad district in Telangana.
Reports suggest that the youth were partying near their house. They had purchased a live chicken for cooking a curry but were too drunk to cook food. Later, the two started walking on the road and passed out midway.
A few moments later, one of the youths felt hungry and started plucking the feathers of the chicken and stuffing it in his mouth to satisfy his hunger.
In the viral video, the feathers of the chicken can be seen lying behind the Telangana teen while he rips apart the carcass of the chicken with his bare hands.
After the video went viral, objections were raised by several animal activists who later approached the police with the gory video. Taking cognizance of the complaints, the local police have reportedly formed special teams to nab the Telangana youth animal cruelty and also for indecent behaviour in public.
