Telangana man shot dead at Florida gas station: A 40-year-old man from Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri was shot dead in Florida, the United States on Tuesday night. The person, who has been identified K Goverdhan Reddy, was working as a clerk in Quick Fill gas station near Beulah Community. Beulah Community is situated between Baldwin County line and Pensacola City limits. He has been living in the USA for the last five years.

Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder case and Escambia County Sherrif officials have initiated a probe in this regard. Earlier, on a Facebook post, the police had put out the pictures of the suspects and asked locals in identifying them.

Slain Reddy’s brother Madhusudhan said they don’t know the exact reason yet but local authorities suspect that men who killed him were robbers. The incident took place at around 8.15 pm (Florida time). Reddy succumbed to multiple bullet injuries. He is survived by his wife and two teenage daughters.

Meanwhile, Indians living in America have condemned the killing and condolence message are pouring in from social media from well-wishers of Reddy.

