The troubles of Indian workers in the Arab Countries are endless. Even if they are dead, their mortal remains also cannot be brought during this lockdown. The latest instance is Mr. Singarapu Yakhubu (57) (Alias Mr. Gangaram), Resident of Chittapoor Village, Mallapoor Mandal, Jagtial District of Telangana State died in Dubai, UAE. He was working in bricks making company, came to his room from work in the evening and fell ill and unconscious on 3rd May 2020. Friends rushed him to the hospital immediately and he died there. First reported as a heart attack death, later tested found as corona positive death.

As per the guidelines of WHO, Corona dead bodies can not be transported out of the country. So, buried his body in Dubai as per christian customs on 13th May 2020. Family members of the deceased gave consent affidavit for local burial. Relatives in Dubai, Mr. Kuntala Laxman, Raghu, Gopal, Pastor Ramesh were attended the final rituals. Mr. Kiran Peechara, President, Emirates Telangana Cultural Association and his team helped in this regard. Deceased Mr. Yakhubu left behind wife Mrs. Mariya, Sons Mr. Joseph and Mr. Kiran.

It is said some people have died in the Gulf countries due to COVID-19. It’s difficult to get the dead bodies of them now. the Hyderabad international Airport to does not allow any mortal remains of any persons died of COVID-19. for non-corona deaths also, the family is required to obtain the cause of death from the respective country and NOC from the Indian Embassy there. Bodies of those who died due to communicable diseases are not repatriated. So it’s a double jeopardy for the gulf workers during this lockdown period.

