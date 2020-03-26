To control coronavirus pandemic, Telangana MPs and MLAs come forward to contribute one month's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Apart from contributing, Srinivas Goud and KT Rama Rao also came on the streets to control the situation.

Telangana State government’s efforts under the leadership of the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to successfully counter the Corona epidemic in the State yielding results. The measures taken to contain and prevent the virus, all ministers, MPs, and MLAs have come forward to contribute their one month’s salary and one year’s Constituency Development Fund totaling Rs 500 Crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as their donation. Each MP gets Rs five crore funds per year to develop its constituency. For this, Rs 80 Crore fund of the 16 TRS MPs for one year will be given to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A consent letter in this regard is handed over by TRS Parliamentary Party Leader Dr. K Keshav Rao, Deputy leader Sri Banda Prakash, Party leader in Lok Sabha Sri Nama Nageswara Rao, Deputy leader Sri Kotha Prabhakar Reddy to Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

In this program, medical and Health Ministers Etela Rajender, Srinivas Goud MPs Ranjit Reddy, M Srinivas Reddy, BB Patil And CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha participated. TRS MLAs and MLCs also decided to contribute one month’s salary to the CM’s Relief Fund. Rs 3 crore fund is released for each MLA and MLC for their Constituency development per year. The TRS MLAs and MLCs have decided to donate their one-year Constituency development Funds, the TRSLP has announced.

The CM thanked the Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs who contributed their funds and one-month salaries for the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The CM said the spirit demonstrated by the Parliament and Legislature members would encourage the government. He said it was heartening that several prominent personalities in the State have come forward to help the government during the troubled times. While TRSPP Leader Dr. K Keshav Rao said that the Parliament members of the party will contribute one month’s salary to the CM relief Fund and another month’s salary to the PM Relief Fund.

Minister of MA&UD, Industries, and IT&C KT Rama Rao has monitored the lockdown situation across the city of Hyderabad after Chief Minister KCR call, all Ministers in his Cabinet came out and monitored at ground level.

Another young minister for Excise and Prohibition V Srinivas Goud too walked in the streets and asked the people to shut the shops other than groceries and medical stores. He said vegetable markets would be set up in all municipalities of Mahabubnagar district so that there is no shortage of essential commodities like vegetables and meat in his native district Mehabubnagar.

The Minister, as part of his supervision of the lockdown in Mahabubnagar town, visited the newly constructed integrated vegetable and meat markets. He cautioned vendors and shopkeepers not to inflate the prices of essential commodities, as the PD Act would be invoked against those indulging in black-marketing. He also warned people not to venture out of their homes.

