Keeping in mind the growing demand for plasma in Warangal city, Telangana Plasma Donors Association is opening up its arms to make sure patients get one of the best treatment methods available out there.

The services of the Telangana Plasma Donors Association are extended to Warangal keeping the demand for plasma in Warangal city which is the second biggest in the state. Telangana Plasma Donors Association president Gudur Narayana Reddy has said in a media statement that keeping the demand for plasma in Warangal and Hanumakonda cities, they have decided to extend the services.

He informed that EV Srinivas has been appointed as vice president of TPDA and he would be the incharge of the TPDA operations in Warangal and Hanamkonda. He said Srinivas would coordinate with patients who require plasma and also with hospitals.

He said that as per World Health Organisation spread of Corona would continue for few more months and no dependable medicine is available to treat the patients. He said that plasma has been proved to be the one of the best treatment methods to treat the patients.

He said they have been planning to extend the TPDA services in Khammam and Karimnagar soon. He said that through TPDA so far they have provided plasma to one thousand patients of Covid-19.