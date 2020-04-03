Strict COVID-19 lockdown has been implemented in entire Telangana particularly in Hyderabad City limits including Rachakonda commissionarate. Homeless and poor are the worst hit on the streets of Hyderabad. However some police , NGOs are trying their best to feed helpless people in this tough time. Telangana police also came up with a noval idea to help needy. The state police have dedicated a WhatsApp number +91 94906 17523 for help poor and needy during the lockdown. They have created WhatsApp Group to supply dry ration and food to those who needy with the contribution of NGOs and kindhearted people. the Rachakonda police are far ahead of all in this kind of initiative. they have created their own group and has a corona control room and has phone number 9490617234. Rachakonda police supply food granins and cooked food to 5000 people every day. If anyone wants to donate food for the poor, they can call or whats app those numbers and share details with them. police take the food to the poor, Migrant labor, construction workers, and stranded people.

TheCOVID Control Room in Rachakonda at number 9490617234 has been operational since the lockdown and has been effectively answering the queries and guiding the citizens regrading COVID related issues. For example On 2nd April, the control Room received 90 calls. Out of these 25 calls were directed to the police station for taking necessary action, 10 calls redirected to other departments and 55 queries have been resolved. While nearly 49 are pass related queries, 7 calls were also received offering volunteer service, 12 seeking help with regard to food, health or medical reasons, 6 were Corona related and 4 interstate travel and others. In continuation of the humanitarian efforts, Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS, Rachakonda Police Commissionerr in coordination with Dr Sunitha Krishnan of Prajwala has provided one month food grains to 400 migrant labour families belongs to various states who resides in Indiranagar, Ramanthpur, Uppal.

Mahesh Bhagawat, CP Rachakonda told NewsX ” Police are always with people. Ready to provide any kind of help whenever is required in legal frame work. please co operate with the police during the time of crisis. and Religious leaders are co operating well with us now. all The places of religious worship are closed on the request of police” The commissioner of police Anjani Kumar, CP Hyderabad explained ” If anybody violates law during the lock down, vehicles will be seized without any second thought. if anyone misuses passes, cases will be booked”

So follow police guildelines the commissioners of Hyderabad range Mahesh Bhagawat and Anjani kumar ensure friendly policing. they said police are the friends of people and co operate with them.

