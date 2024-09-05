Telangana Police Seize Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Mobile Phones In Major Recovery Operation

In a significant achievement, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has recovered 591 lost or stolen mobile phones valued at Rs 2 crore within just 25 days. This accomplishment is part of a special drive initiated by Commissioner of Police, G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, aimed at addressing the rising incidents of mobile phone thefts and losses.

Special Drive and CEIR Portal Utilization

The successful recovery was facilitated through the use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which enables police to track and locate stolen mobile phones. Special teams were formed in each of the three Central Crime Stations (CCS)—LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Bhongir—to focus on this initiative.

Recovery Breakdown by CCS

The recovery efforts were led by M. Srinivasulu, ADCP Crimes. The breakdown of recovered mobile phones is as follows:

LB Nagar CCS: 339 phones (highest number recovered)

339 phones (highest number recovered) Malkajgiri CCS: 149 phones

149 phones Bhongir CCS: 103 phones

Total Recoveries and Commendations

This year, the Rachakonda Police have recovered a total of 3,213 mobile phones, making it the second-highest recovery in the state after Hyderabad.

On Thursday, Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu handed over the recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners. The owners expressed their gratitude and praised the police for their diligent work. Commissioner Babu also acknowledged the efforts of his team, including V. Aravind Babu, DCP Crimes, and the special teams from each CCS, and urged them to continue their commendable efforts.

