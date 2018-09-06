The Election Commission will hold a crucial meeting over Telangana polls tomorrow, according to media reports. According to reports, the Election Commission will consider all legal and logistical aspects in tomorrow's meeting before taking a final call on Telangana polls.

The Election Commission is likely to hold a crucial meeting tomorrow after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the dissolution of state Assembly. According to initial reports, the Election Commission’s move comes hours after it received a report from Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar. Various media reports say that the Election Commission will consider all legal and logistical aspects in tomorrow’s meeting before taking a final decision on Telangana polls.

Governor ESL Narasimhan has approved assembly dissolution as recommended by Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao. However, the Governor has asked Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrasekhar to continue as caretaker Telangana CM till the new government is formed. Earlier in the day, the TRS has announced a list of 105 candidates for upcoming Assembly elections.

