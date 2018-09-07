A day after Telangana Governor dissolved the state assembly following the recommendation by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday said that it was open to an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by Chandrababu Naidu in a bid to end Chandrasekhar Rao's rule in Telangana.

A day after Telangana Governor dissolved the state assembly following the recommendation by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday said that it was open to an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by Chandrababu Naidu in a bid to end Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule in Telangana. The move by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has come ahead of TDP’s general body meeting which will be headed by the party chief Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Earlier speaking on recommending the Telangana governor to dissolve the state assembly and asked him to conduct early elections in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said that he had sacrificed his term for the welfare of the state. Rao said that the decision to dissolve the assembly was taken for the welfare of the people, to maintain the growth rate and to protect the state from the bloody fragility.

Also Read: Election Commission expresses displeasure over early poll move by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also ruled out the possibility of any pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Criticising Rao, the BJP said that it was TRS’ loss and not theirs.

Chief Minister KC Rao has also announced the list of candidates who will be contesting early elections in 105 constituencies. According to reports, the early assembly elections in Telangana may take place in November.

Also Read: BJP says it’s TRS’ loss, not theirs after K Chandrasekhar Rao rules out pre-poll alliance

The assembly elections in Telangana were earlier scheduled to take place along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. However, political analysts are of the view that in order to avoid any advantage which the BJP could take if elections are held along with Lok Sabha polls, KCR recommended the Governor to dissolve the assembly and conduct early elections in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More