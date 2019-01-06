Telangana school food poisoning: The school children were taken to a hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting in Telangana, news agency ANI reports said. The students belong to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy, which is around 110 km from state capital Hyderabad. The officials are investigating the incident.

Telangana: As many as 67 schoolgirls of a government school in Telangana fell ill after eating fruit salad served to them last night. The school children were taken to a hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting in Telangana, news agency ANI reports said. The students belong to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a state-run residential school in Ranga Reddy, which is around 110 km from state capital Hyderabad. The officials are investigating the incident.

Around 37 of them have been discharged after primary treatment at the hospital, while 30 of them have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital. Meanwhile, the child-right activists in the district have blamed hostel warden and other staff for the incident.

The district officials have been asked to take action against all those involved in the incident and provide better medical treatment to the victims. The incident has come days after 11 children taking shelter in a home run by the Karnataka Women Child and Welfare department fell sick after having dinner.

In another food poising case reported last month, over 100 students of government schools in Ballari and Bagalkot districts and around 25 students of a government primary school in Hagalur village in Ballari fell ill after consuming separate mid-day meals. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

#Telangana: 67 schoolgirls brought to the hospital after complaining of stomach ache and vomiting. The students are from a Govt residential school in Ranga Reddy district.

