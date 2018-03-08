Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs in the Union Cabinet, AG Raju and YS Choudhary on Thursday resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance Cabinet (NDA) government. The two TDP MPs resigned after they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in an emergency press conference had said that two ministers of his party who were in the NDA cabinet will resign as the government was not serious in considering Andhra Pradesh for the special status category. CM Naidu had said that they have been raising the matter since the day of the budget. But they (Central Government) did not respond. “This is our right. The centre is not fulfilling the promises it made. We have shown patience for 4 years. I tried to convince the centre by all means.”

Aviation Minister and TDP MP Ashok Gajapathi Raju's resignation letter to PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/DXFbagSzWs — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

Union Minister and TDP MP YS Choudhary's resignation letter to PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/qDeS2yHOfA — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

It was a big signal to the Centre that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. However, earlier in the day, before the TDP MPs resigned from NDA cabinet, two BJP ministers who were there in Andhra Pradesh government had also resigned. Speaking on the matter, CM Naidu said, “It’s a crucial time, We have to stand, we have to fight, we have to get it done.”

