The Telangana State Model School (TSMS) has released admit card for its 2019 entrance exam. The entrance will be taking place on April 18, 2019, and those students who qualify this entrance examination will be eligible for admission to classes from class VI to X and intermediate.

Candidates should note that admit cards can be downloaded online only on the basis of the reference number given to them. The admit cards won’t be delivered by post or offline and hence, shall be downloaded from the website. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket for the entrance exam either from the official website or from this link: telanganams.cgg.gov.in.

For the candidates who haven’t downloaded admit cards yet, kindly follow the given procedure:

Visit TSMS’s official website by going to this link: @telanganams.cgg.gov.in On the homepage click the link which says ‘Online HallTicket Link’ A new page will appear which will ask for candidates’ login credentials For Login credentials, the candidates are required to enter reference number, mobile number, name etc. Once all details have been entered, candidates will get their TSMS Entrance Exam hall ticket/admit card Download your ticket and get a print out for future references as well.

