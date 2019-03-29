Since the electronic voting machines can only be used for a maximum of 64 candidates, the authorities will have to resort to ballot papers for polling in Nizamabad, said the Telangana electoral officer. The preparations are underway for the ballot paper mechanism in the constituency as arrangements to conduct the poll with ballot papers were still under discussion. The final decision will be taken by the Election Commission, said Rajath Kumar

Telangana chief electoral officer Rajath Kumar, on Friday announced that the state will use ballot paper in Nizamabad for the upcoming polls. The chief electoral officer said that Telangana’s Nizamabad constituency has 185 candidates and most of them are farmers, hence it would be feasible to go for the option of Ballot paper given the candidate number exceeding EVM capacity which can be used for a maximum of 64 candidates.

Since the electronic voting machines can only be used for a maximum of 64 candidates, the authorities will have to resort to ballot papers for polling in Nizamabad, said the Telangana electoral officer. The preparations are underway for the ballot paper mechanism in the constituency as arrangements to conduct the poll with ballot papers were still under discussion. Though, the final decision on the use of ballot papers will be taken by the Election Commission, said Kumar.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer: There are 185 contestants in the fray in Nizamabad so we will be conducting the elections using ballot papers. Ballot papers have been used in the state in 1996 and 2010 and also the in the recent Gram Panchayat elections held in January 2019 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2019

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter, K.Kavitha will be contesting from Nizamabad again, on the other hand, Congress is fielding Madhu Yaskhi Goud from the same constituency. Rajath Kumar said 178 candidates out of 185 were turmeric and red sorghum farmers. The farmers through their nominations are trying to bring the focus back on agrarian distress, especially in terms of MSPs. Besides Nizamabad, a total of 443 candidates in fray for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state as the state prepares to go for polls on April 11.

