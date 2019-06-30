Forest Range Officer C Anita today during plantation drive in the state was brutally beaten up by MLA Koneru Konappa's brother Krishna Rao.

Woman Forest Range Officer (FRO) C Anita in Telangana was brutally beaten up with a stick by Koneru Krishna Rao, the brother of Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLA Koneru Konappa. Krishna Rao was recently elected the vice-chairman of Komaram Bheem Asifabad Zilla Parishad.

Reports suggest that forest officer Anita was attacked when whe went to Sarasala village in Sirpur Mandal on Sunday morning to plant saplings as part of plantation drive, ‘Haritha Haaram’ in the state. She had identified a reserve forest land and started planting the saplings along with 20 forest department personnel when some villagers objected claiming ownership of the land.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App