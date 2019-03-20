Telugu actor Nagendra Babu has joined the Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. The party chief has admitted that his brother Naga Babu will contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Narasapuram. The Andhra Pradesh is slated to go polls on April 11 in a single phase manner.

Telugu actor Nagendra Babu has joined the Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party on Wednesday. Nagendra Babu, who is also the brother of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is all set to contest the upcoming polls 2019 from Narasapuram seat. As per reports, the actor turned politician was expected to contest from Kakinada but the party has listed him for Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat. The party chief has admitted that his brother Naga Babu will contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Narasapuram.

Nagendra Babu, who is a well-known actor from Andra Pradesh, is going to take his footsteps in the political atmosphere in the state. Naga Bubu has been a critic to his brother and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Recently, Naga Babu had created buzz on YouTube channel after mincing his brother’s voice by taking digs at the opponents of Janasena Party.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has welcomed his brother and Tamil actor Naga Babu into the party fold. He has said that his presence in the party will enhance the morale of the party candidates in the upcoming polls.

Jana Sena Party had also announced its poll alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the state. After holding talks with the BSP chief Mayawati, Jana Sena had agreed that BSP contest on 21 assemblies and three Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has announced to contest his first ever Assembly election from two constituencies including Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram. The party had announced three lists of candidates for both assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. The party is discussing the fourth list in which Naga Babu’s name is likely confirmed.

Naga Bubu has acted in many south movies. He has performed mainly supporting and villain roles in his film career. He is also an uncle of Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and Sai Dharam Tej.

The Andhra Pradesh is slated to go polls on April 11 in a single phase manner. Both Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly seats while the state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. The parties like TDP, Jana Sena, Congress, YSR Congress party are in the fray to contest elections in the state.

