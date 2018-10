Senior Telugu character artist Vizag Prasad passed away at his residence in Hyderabad this morning due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old.

Senior Telugu character artist Vizag Prasad passed away at his residence in Hyderabad this morning due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old. He died around 3:00 am, reports said. The actor is survived by his wife Vidyawati and two children. He was notorious for his contribution to Telugu movie industry. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Updating…

