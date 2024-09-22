Telugu Desam Party Takes A Jibe At Jagan Mohan Reddy Over Tirupati Prasadam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy on Sunday criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the Tirupati Prasadam controversy, stating that adulterating Lord Balaji’s prasad with animal fat is unacceptable. He added that Jagan Mohan should be prepared to face an inquiry.

“Not even in our wildest dreams you can think that any human being can resort to this kind of sin to adulterate Lord Balaji’s prasad with animal fat. But it was done by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The first thing the government did to set things right was to withdraw the remaining stock of ghee, set up an expert committee to recommend a few initiates to ensure quality and set up a vigilance inquiry. We started cleaning the mess you started in TTD. We brought back

Nandini, which is supplying quality cow ghee now. Jagan Mohan should be prepared to face an inquiry.”

His remarks came after former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Tirupati Prasadam controversy.

Earlier today, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Tirupati Prasadam controversy. In the letter, he stated that attempts are being made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to “irreparably tarnish the sanctity, integrity, and reputation” of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

In his letter, Reddy stated that the procurement of the ghee has been taking place through the e-tendering process, with the tendering process taking place every six months for the procurement of ghee, and the process has been the same for the past several decades.

“The organisation that meets the qualification criteria gets selected on the basis of the price of the ghee quoted, which is the bidding parameter. This has been the process in place for the past several decades, even during the period of the TDP government between 2014 and 2019,” CM Reddy stated in his letter on Sunday.

“Chandrababu Naidu, a pathological and habitual liar, has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives. His actions have indeed lowered not only the stature of a Chief Minister but also that of everyone in public life and also the sanctity of the world renowned TTD and its practices,” the letter mentioned.

Earlier today, Congress leader Pawan Khera also called for a fast-track inquiry into the alleged use of ‘animal fat’ prasadam for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.

“It is very surprising that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, appointed by Chandrababu Naidu’s government, contradicts the claims of adulteration in the prasadam. This kind of atmosphere is bad for the faith of crores of devotees. A fast-track inquiry should take place and the strictest punishment to the guilty must be meted out,” Khera told ANI.

Earlier, Advocate K Karuna Sagar alleged that the previous YSRCP government used ‘animal fat’ in the Laddu Prasadam offered at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, calling it an attack on Hindu sentiments and a “conspiracy.”

Advocate Karuna Sagar expressed his shock, stating, “The Laddu Prasadam offered at Tirupati is world-famous for its divinity, sanctity, and quality. I was shocked and surprised after seeing the lab reports confirming that the low-quality ghee used in making the Laddu Prasadam contained beef, pork, and fish oil. This is an attack on Hindu sentiments… This is a conspiracy.”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had claimed that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board was “altered for political gain” by the previous government.

“Prasadam distribution has been ongoing for over 100 years. But under YSRCP’s rule, the TTD board was altered for political purposes. The Sri Venkateswara Trust was established, leading to various scams. Worship protocols were changed, and over 300 temples were desecrated,” Kalyan said.

On September 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stirred a political controversy after he claimed that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoo prasadam, offered at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP government.

Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in the Tirumala hills of Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district.

