A film producer from Tollywood along with his wife have been arrested by Chicago police for running a sex racket. The federal police has filed a 42-page charge sheet in a district court. The couple use to lure aspiring young actresses and would take them to US for the business. The couple allegedly charged clients up to $3,000 per sexual encounter. The duo was on temporary visa and had held captive 5 actresses inside a dingy, two-story apartment building in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin

Chicago police on June 14, 2018, arrested a Telugu businessman-turned-film producer along with his wife on charges of running a sex racket by exploiting upcoming actresses. According to a report, though the case against the duo identified as Modugumudi Kishan and Chandra was registered last year the action was taken only after the media reported that the federal police had filed a 42-pages charge sheet in a district court of the city located in the United States.

The report further suggests that the couple ran a high-end prostitution business by luring young actresses from Telugu film industry to the US and advertising them for sex at Indian conferences and cultural events across the country. The couple allegedly charged clients up to $3,000 per sexual encounter.

The report further suggests that the couple was on a temporary visa and had held captive 5 actresses inside a dingy, two-story apartment building in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin. Not only that, they also met clients in hotels at conferences in Dallas, New Jersey and Washington.

Notably, Kishan an NRI businessman who rose to become a top producer in the Tamil film industry has co-produced several hit films in the recent years. Also, he came under the spotlight of media after an actress claimed that he threatened her and his family for telling law enforcement agencies about what she did in the US.

The authority also discovered scores of text messages from Chandra’s mobile phone in which she was talking with clients over which girls were available and the prices for each. Often, she would send photographs of an actress available for a date while negotiating.

The federal police had filed a case a couple of months ago and the duo was on the run, before being arrested in late April.

The report suggests the duo have been in federal custody since their arrest in late April in suburban Washington DC. The couple’s two school-aged children, meanwhile, are in the custody of child welfare officials in Virginia.

