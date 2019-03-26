Jaya Prada joins BJP: Jaya has been a close aide of Amar Singh, another SP leader who has been vocal when it comes to praising PM Modi. Though Singh is yet to join the BJP formally, however, he has also prefixed Chowkidar to his Twitter handle, like BJP workers

Jaya Prada joins BJP: Ahead of the 2019 polls, actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada, on Tuesday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The actress is likely to contest against SP’s Azam Khan from the Rampur constituency, suggest reports. The former Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders said that she was happy to work under BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that she was influenced by Modi’s leadership at her induction ceremony.

Jaya has been a close aide of Amar Singh, former SP leader who has been vocal when it comes to praising PM Modi. Though Singh is yet to join the BJP formally, however, he has also prefixed Chowkidar to his Twitter handle, like BJP workers.

Delhi: Veteran actor and former MP Jaya Prada joins Bharatiya Janata Party. pic.twitter.com/vmZD3H1PSL — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019

Jaya Prada’s political journey began with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994, however, following differences with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the former actress joined the Samajwadi Party. In 2004, she contested Lok Sabha election on SP’s ticket from Rampur and won with a laudable margin with more than 85,000 votes.

Another SP candidate, Azam Khan who is expected to be her prospective rival from Rampur for the upcoming polls doesn’t share a good rapport with Jaya. And with Jaya joining the party, the arch-rivals once again are expected to contest against each other, this time from different parties.

