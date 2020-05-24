IMD has predicted and issued a heatwave warning in the western and eastern regions of Rajasthan for the next 3 days.

Rajasthan’s Churu region to hit 47 degrees Celsius a day before ‘Nautapa’, the nine hottest days of the season on Sunday, predicts India Metrological Department.

Despite the relaxation of market opening in the fourth phase of nationwide Lockdown, the busy Dharmastupa area remained silent during the day. The day-long heatstroke made it difficult to come out on the streets in the afternoon.

Whereas people were seen wearing hats and hand socks as the temperature reached 46 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.

Due to the extreme rise and fall in temperature in Churu: in winters, the temperature goes to minus, while in summer, the temperature reaches 50 degrees Celsius.

IMD issues yellow warning for Odisha, temperatures to soar

Predicting that there would be no respite from the heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, on Sunday issued a yellow warning after 13 stations of Odisha recorded more than 41 degrees Celsius, with Titilagarh of Balangir district topping the list.

“In the next 48 hours, again 2 to 3 degree Celsius will increase in the western part of Odisha. A yellow warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department, Government of India, Bhubaneswar. People of Titilagarh are facing a lot of problems when going outside,” said Umashankar Das, Deputy Director, IMD Bhubaneswar.

Titilagarh recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius, Bhawanipatna 44.2, Talcher 43.8, Balangir 43.5, Malkangiri 43.0 and Sambalpur 42.6.

