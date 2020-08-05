President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter on Wednesday to extend his felicitations to the country on the successful foundation laying ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, hailed it as one built in tune with law, to testify India's spirit of social harmony, ideals of Ram Rajya.

Taking to Twitter, Kovind wrote (translated from Hindi), “Congratulations to all on the inauguration of Ram Mandir construction! The temple of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Ram is being constructed in accordance with the process of justice and with the enthusiasm of public and social harmony. Temple complex, I believe, will become a symbol of modern India based on the ideals of Ramrajya.”

Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Ram Temple ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

In Ayodhya, PM Modi’s first halt was at Hanuman Garhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He is also the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a plaque to mark the occasion and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

