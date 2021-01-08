Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed bhoomi pooja for reconstruction of 9 temples in Vijayawada. These temples are built after a gap of more than four years. The initial reconstruction work of 9 temples is at a cost of Rs 3.79 crore.

Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed bhoomi pooja for reconstruction of 9 temples in Vijayawada.

These temples are built after a gap of more than four years. Age old temples like Seethammavari Padalu, Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temple, Rahu Ketu temple and Venugopala temple were among the dozens of temples demolished during Krishna Pushkarams, during the TDP regime in the year 2016.

The initial reconstruction work of 9 temples is at a cost of Rs 3.79 crore. CM is also visited the Kanaka Durga temple to lay the foundation stone for 8 temple development works. The Government is going to spend a total of Rs. 77 crore which has been sanctioned by the government for Durga temple development works.

Out of the sanctioned amount works for the Durga temple development works, Rs 23.60 crore will be used for construction of permanent building for tonsure hall, Rs 8.5 crore for construction of Prasadam Potu, Rs 6.5 crore for carrying out repair works to prevent the rolling of boulders on Indrakeeladri, Rs 5.6 crore for reconstruction of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple, Rs 5.25 crore for construction of toll plaza on the lines of Alipiri in Tirupati, Rs 2.75 crore for developing energy and water management systems and Rs 2 crore for expansion of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple entrance.

