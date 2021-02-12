Tenet Diagnostics, Hyderabad became the first medical imaging facility in the country that has been granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board, called NABL in short. This unique accreditation status which is a first in the country has been a result of the sustained focus by Tenet Diagnostics on matching service, quality, technical competency, client safety with international standards, on par with the best in the world.

Hyderabad, Feb 12th: Another pride moment in Telangana’s Medical infrastructure as Tenet Diagnostics, Hyderabad became the first medical imaging facility in the country that has been granted accreditation by the National accreditation board, called NABL in short, which is a part of Quality Council Of India, as per ISO 15189:2012.

This unique accreditation status which is a first in the country has been a result of the sustained focus by Tenet Diagnostics on matching service, quality, technical competency, client safety with international standards, on par with the best in the world. With a specific focus on research and development as well as adapting to new innovations in medical practices have driven Tenet to be India’s first NABL-I accredited diagnostic facility in Medical Imaging.

This accreditation is recognized internationally by 76 accreditation bodies and in 64 economies, propelling the medical imaging facility onto the world stage. In line with the honorable prime minister’s initiative of Atmanirbhar , the chairman D.Suresh’s vision has been to create a truly world class facility competing with the world’s best and propelling India and Telangana into the forefront of diagnostic care, a place which the country truly deserves with abundant technical and trained manpower resources it possesses.

Tenet has been in the forefront of the fight against Covid 19, being one of the first laboratories in India to be recognized by ICMR for Covid 19 PCR testing, performing more than 5 lakh PCR tests. During such uncertain times tenet and it’s “covid warriors” stood strongly and bravely to serve the people and the nation and received the number one customer satisfaction in Telangana.

Tenet Diagnostic’s Nabl Accredited Central processing lab has the capability to process 15,000 Lab tests a day with a vast test menu of 1500+ speciality tests.Tenet Diagnostics is now present in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha with 11 centres and is known for being the number one quality diagnostics player with the fastest turn around time of results while maintaining the best contemporary practices in imaging and laboratory medicine, aided by an obsessive adherence to quality. Tenet Diagnostics caters to 500+ hospital/clinics via b2b.

Tenet, a synonym for belief, has utmost significance in these challenging times than ever before. Tenet was started with a mission to revolutionise the world of diagnostics with state-of-the-art Radiology and Laboratory services with unparalleled expertise to deliver superior quality and patient experience.

In the fast evolving field of diagnostics, Tenet has endeavoured to base it’s core values on the five verticals as a road map in its journey and aim to better the diagnostic landscape to create an unique model which is based on Technological enhancements, Empathy, New age reporting, Evolved services and Transparency.