Saturday, September 28, 2024
Tensions In Manipur: Are External Forces Involved? Meiti And Kuki Explain Reasons For Extended Violence

Security forces in Manipur made a significant discovery this week, seizing a large cache of weapons and explosives in the Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, according to a report from the police on Friday.

During a joint operation on Thursday, Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a search in the hilltops of Haraothel and Lambung in Kangpokpi. The sweep led to the recovery of an improvised projectile launcher, commonly referred to as a “pumpi,” along with 11 unexploded bombs, each weighing about 1.5 kg, and 10 empty shell casings. This operation has brought attention to the continued circulation of heavy weaponry in the region.

In a separate mission in Suangdai, Churachandpur, a combined team of police and Assam Rifles uncovered a variety of additional arms. The haul included a homemade 9 mm pistol, a single-barrel shotgun, a bulletproof jacket, and camouflage uniforms. Strikingly, Myanmar currency was also found at the scene, suggesting possible cross-border connections in the illicit arms trade.

So NewsX Questions,

  • Are the state government’s hands tied?
  • What is the Central Government’s reason for refusing to take strong action against the perpetrators?
  • Why is the unabated infiltration of arms, drugs, and militants being tolerated?
  • Are we not even capable of guarding our own borders?

In a detailed discussion with Executive Editor- Megha Sharma,  Major General GG Dwivedi appreciated NewsX for discussing the Manipur issue for the past one and half years. He claimed that the situation in Manipur has deteriorated from bad to worse.

He pointed one key issue that the situation has not been handled properly.

He said, “Regarding the current state of Manipur, it was noted that both the Kuki and Meitei communities are armed, turning the region into a war zone with the two groups separated by what has become a buffer zone.”

He added, “Additionally, it is to be pointed out that a major problem is the lack of a clear chain of command. The Central Government is reportedly controlling Manipur remotely through unified headquarters, with the Chief Minister of Manipur seemingly out of the loop. There is also no synchronization of information, as evidenced by a recent instance where security advisor Mr. Kuldeep mentioned the infiltration of 900 Kukis, which was later denied, leading to a loss of credibility.’

In light of this, it was suggested that the Centre should take direct control of Manipur through Presidential rule.

What Meiti Wants From This War?

Convenor, Delhi Meiti Coordination Cimmittee- Dr Seram Rojesh says, “The reality is that we were forced into this conflict because the state government took certain initiatives, such as attempting to crack down on drug mafias, protect forest areas, and distinguish between citizens and non-citizens. These initiatives were undertaken with the Central Government’s approval.”

“However, these actions were perceived by some as a threat to their ongoing drug operations and an attempt to alter the region’s demography. In response, they began targeting the Meitei community in an effort to secure their own territory. What the Meitei community desires is territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence in Manipur, ” he added.

Kuki’s Angle

Khatchin Langel while speaking with NewsX claimed that there is not external force igniting the war in Mnaipur.

He said, “There is no external force involved; it is simply the incompetence of the state government. They are neither fair nor truthful. Without blaming any specific community, the question remains: even if a community was responsible for the violence, why was it allowed to continue for so long?”

Kuki's Angle Major General GG Dwivedi Meiti Presidential rule in Manipur Tensions In Manipur War Zone In Manipur What Meiti Wants From This War?

