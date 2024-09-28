Tensions In Manipur: Arms Recovered, Are The State Government’s Hands Tied?

Security forces in Manipur have made significant arms and ammunition seizures in three districts affected by ethnic conflict, according to a statement from the police on Saturday.

In a joint operation, Manipur Police and Assam Rifles recovered a variety of weapons and explosives from the Loiching ridge area in Kangpokpi district. Among the items seized were two .303 rifles, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, cartridges, four hand grenades, two detonators, a country-made mortar, and a long-range improvised mortar.

During a separate operation in Gothol village, Churachandpur district, security forces consisting of state police, BSF, and CRPF uncovered two improvised mortars, locally referred to as ‘pumpi.’

In another search operation, state police and Assam Rifles discovered more weaponry from the Phainom hill range in Thoubal district. The seized items included four HE-36 hand grenades, two ‘pumpi’ shells, three detonators, as well as a stun grenade, a stinger grenade, and a tear gas shell.

Lack Of A Clear Chain Of Command – Major General GG Dwivedi

In a detailed discussion with Executive Editor- Megha Sharma, Major General GG Dwivedi appreciated NewsX for discussing the Manipur issue for the past one and half years. He claimed that the situation in Manipur has deteriorated from bad to worse.

He pointed one key issue that the situation has not been handled properly.

He said, “Regarding the current state of Manipur, it was noted that both the Kuki and Meitei communities are armed, turning the region into a war zone with the two groups separated by what has become a buffer zone.”

He added, “Additionally, it is to be pointed out that a major problem is the lack of a clear chain of command. The Central Government is reportedly controlling Manipur remotely through unified headquarters, with the Chief Minister of Manipur seemingly out of the loop. There is also no synchronization of information, as evidenced by a recent instance where security advisor Mr. Kuldeep mentioned the infiltration of 900 Kukis, which was later denied, leading to a loss of credibility.’