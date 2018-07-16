While Modi was addressing a rally in West Bengal's Midnapore, a make-shift tent erected to protect the gathering from rains collapsed. As per reports, at least 20 people suffered injuries in the incident. The injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. PM Modi later visited the injured at the hospital.

PM Modi’s Krishak Kalyan Samavesh in West Midnapore district of West Bengal ended abruptly after a make-shift tent collapsed while Modi was talking to the farmers. As per reports, at least 20 people have been severely injured in the mishap that took place on Monday noon. According to tent authorities, the tent that collapsed was erected to protect the gathering from rains. While PM Modi was addressing the rally he reportedly noticed a little portion of the tent collapsing. he later instructed his SPG to take care of the situation. As per reports, all BJP workers and supporters had initiated the rescue operations for the ones caught under the tent.

A portion of the tent in PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Midnapore collapsed during his speech today. PM instructed the SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to any injured. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/s938Q5lgM1 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

A state BJP unit along with the Prime Minister’s personal staff swung into actions to help the injured people. The injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors are currently looking after the injured people. After completing his address, PM Modi rushed to the nearby hospital to meet the victims of tent collapse.

#WATCH A portion of tent in PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Midnapore collapsed during his speech today. PM instructed the SPG personnel to look after the people and attend to the injured. PM later met those injured, in hospital. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/yb1CFQaSSc — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

At the hospital, PM Modi was seen talking to an injured woman and patting on her forehead assuring her all support from the government. Taking cognizance of the media reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that they are praying for the speedy recovery of all the people who received injuries during Modi’s Midnapore rally. She added that the government has assured all help to the victims.

During his address in West Bengal, Modi said that there is ‘murder your opponents’ syndicate being operated in the state. he further stated that nothing can take place without getting a permission from the syndicate.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More