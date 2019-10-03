Terror alert in Delhi: Special Cell has been conducting raids at multiple places in the national capital after it received inputs that Pakistan-trained terrorists are trying to enter the city to carry out attacks at high-value targets.

Terror alert in Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell has been conducting search operations at several locations in the national capital after receiving inputs on likely terror strike, reported the ANI on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, the police issued a terror alert in Delhi after receiving information from central intelligence agencies that some Kashmiri terrorists were planning strikes during the festival season. The report said that the insurgents belong to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad and were carrying weapons.

The security measures have been beefed up in the 15 districts of the state after the orders of deputy commissioners of police (DCP). The DCP has also ordered to set up security in such a way that police personnel would easily commute on the streets to avoid any terror attacks.

The police have also heightened the security in more crowded places in the national capitals, including metro stations, malls, and markets. The reports noted that the security officials have also been scrutinizing the CCTV footage to monitor suspicious activities.

The police have also ordered the guesthouses and hotel owners to closely check people taking accommodation, and inform the police in case of any suspicion. Apart from that, the people who have recently moved to the city, have also been verified by the police officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, the security was heightened at Jammu and Kashmir, Amritsar airports. The security was tightened after the intelligence agencies received the information regarding the presence of terrorists planning to carry out strikes. An orange alert was sounded at the other airbases of two states, including Srinagar, Avantipur, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindan airbases.

Meanwhile, the tensions between India and Pakistan have been at a rife ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The speculated attacks have also been carried out by the terrorists, opposing the Centre’s decision to invalidate the seven-decades old special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App