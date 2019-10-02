Security has been tightened at several airports including Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar. Reports said the intelligence agencies have received a warning from Jaish-e-Mohammed who may carry out an attack on airports in the two states. According to the report published by India Today noted that the Indian Air Forces have beefed up security at Srinagar International airport and Amritsar Aiport after inputs of a possible attack.

The authorities have sounded an orange alert for other airbases in two states as well. These include Srinagar, Avantipur, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindan airbases. Reports said the intelligence agencies have monitored the movement of terrorists. Keeping in view the situation, the security officers have reviewed the security arrangements for the airports.

Last week, Army chief General Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan for not violating the LoC norms. He had also reiterated that Balakot strike and surgical strikes conveyed a strong message to them. Rawat had made it clear that there will no longer a hide and seek game and Army will not hesitate to cross the LoC.

Last week, IAF had sounded the orange alert after intelligence inputs regarding the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The authorities had said a module of 8 to 10 suicide attackers belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant group. The forces had also directed other airbases in the state to remain alert after the monitoring of terrorist movements by the intelligence agencies.

Earlier this year, India and Pakistan engaged in a dogfight after the Pulwama suicide attack when more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a bomb packed car blew up. The attack was claimed by JeM. After a few days, the IAF attacked terrorist camps in the Balakot sector where they claimed to have killed more than 200 militants who were taking training inside the camps. Pakistan, on the other hand, denied the attack.

