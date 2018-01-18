The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Kashmiri separatists and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, terrorist Syed Salahuddin in a Delhi court in terror funding case. It's a 13,000-page chargesheet filed against 12 accused. Separatists have been accused of conspiring to wage war against the government of India and could be tried under the non-bailable Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Probing cases of terror funding in the region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Kashmiri separatists in the alleged terror funding case in a Delhi court. NIA also filed a chargesheet against 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and terrorist Syed Salahuddin. In total, the National Investigaton Agency filed chargesheet against 12 accused in its nearly 13,000-page document. Following NIA’s chargesheet, all the accused may now be tried under the non-bailable Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. If they are found guilty, then can be booked for upto seven years of imprisonment.

According to reports, all the Kashmiri separatists have been accused of conspiring to wage war against the government of India by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The chargesheet was filed in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat. It is expected that the matter will be further taken by Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat in the later part of the day. Among those against whom the NIA has filed a chargesheet, it also includes Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah, a businessman and two stone-pelters. The investigating agency has also chargesheeted the accused under sections 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to a leading daily, apart from Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, the NIA has named 10 other Kashmiri separatists including Hurriyat leader Syed Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, Geelani’s personal assistant Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Media Advisor and strategist of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Chairman of secessionist outfit National Front, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R), Mohammad Akbar Khanday, media advisor of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Geelani faction), Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, office-bearer of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watal, a hawala conduit and two stone-pelters – Kamran Yusuf and Javed Ahmad Bhat.