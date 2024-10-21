Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Terror Surge In J&K: Is Pakistan Driving The Instability? | NewsX Exclusive

Terrorists targeted a construction site in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 21, killing seven, including a doctor. This attack marks a surge in regional violence.

Terror Surge In J&K: Is Pakistan Driving The Instability? | NewsX Exclusive

Seven people were killed on Sunday, October 21 when terrorists targeted a construction site in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported that the victims included a Kashmiri doctor as well as laborers and staff members from a contractor engaged in a tunnel project for the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

This attack is the deadliest assault on civilians in the region since the tragic June 9 incident in Reasi, where nine pilgrims were killed after their bus plunged into a valley under gunfire from terrorists.

Among those killed in Sunday’s assault were the Kashmiri doctor and six employees of the construction company, who had just returned to their camp in the evening. This group included three laborers, a manager, a mechanical engineer, and a designer.

In recent weeks, the region has faced significant security challenges that have raised concerns among military experts and political leaders alike. As threats to peace and stability escalate, prominent figures have come forward to express their condemnation of these acts and call for collective action to safeguard the community.

National Conference Spokesperson: Terrorism Knows No Religion

In response to the ongoing security threats, Mohammed Imran Qazi, Spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), strongly condemned the recent attack. He emphasized that it is crucial for the public to recognize that those behind such incidents aim to disrupt the peace and harmony of the region, hindering the state’s development.

Qazi stated, “Terrorism knows no religion. The motive behind these acts is to spread fear and chaos, disregarding the identities of Hindus and Muslims alike.”

Major General (R) Brajesh Kumar Calls For Strategic Preparedness

Major General (R) Brajesh Kumar, the former Director General of Military Infrastructure, emphasized the critical need for strategic preparedness in response to evolving security threats. He asserted, “We must enhance our military infrastructure and preparedness to deal with evolving threats. Our focus should be on building a robust defense mechanism that can counter any security challenge effectively.” His comments highlight the necessity for a proactive stance, where military capabilities are continuously assessed and upgraded to meet the demands of modern warfare.

Kumar further elaborated on the importance of integrating technology into defense strategies. He stated, “The future of warfare is not just about numbers but also about the technology we employ. Investing in advanced surveillance systems and intelligence capabilities is crucial for preempting threats and ensuring the safety of our citizens.” This perspective underscores the urgency of adapting military strategies to counter new forms of threats that have emerged in recent years.

Major General (R) Sudhakar Jee Emphasizes National Unity

Adding his voice to the discourse, Major General (R) Sudhakar Jee, a respected defense expert, highlighted the need for national unity in overcoming security challenges. He remarked, “The security threats we face are not just military issues; they are societal challenges. We must come together as a nation to combat these threats and ensure the safety of our citizens.” His assertion calls for a collective effort from all sectors of society to address the root causes of insecurity, which often lie beyond military capabilities alone.

Sudhakar Jee also stated, “China’s expansionist policies pose a significant threat not just to India but to the entire region. Their military modernization and infrastructure development along the border raise alarms about their intentions.”

Jee further emphasized the role of community awareness and education in preventing radicalization. “Engaging with communities, particularly the youth, and promoting dialogue is essential. We need to foster an environment where every individual feels valued and understands the importance of contributing to peace,” he stated. This approach highlights the significance of grassroots initiatives in building resilience against extremism.

Ranbir Singh Pathania: Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

In light of the recent security challenges, Ranbir Singh Pathania, a prominent BJP MLA, has called for increased community involvement to foster peace and security in the region. He stated, “It is essential for every citizen to play a role in maintaining peace and security. Together, we can build a safer environment for future generations.” Pathania’s emphasis on collective responsibility highlights the crucial role that individuals and communities must take in safeguarding their surroundings.

Pathania further articulated the need for government support to facilitate and encourage community-driven security initiatives. He remarked, “We must ensure that local communities have the resources and training necessary to engage effectively in security efforts. Empowering citizens is key to creating a robust defense against threats.”

Watch the exclusive video here:

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir national news NewsX Exclusive terror attack Terror Surge J&K
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Will Samantha Irvin Join Her Fiancé Ricochet In AEW After WWE Exit?

Will Samantha Irvin Join Her Fiancé Ricochet In AEW After WWE Exit?

Pentagon Chief Announces Additional $400 million Military Aid For Ukraine

Pentagon Chief Announces Additional $400 million Military Aid For Ukraine

Why Has Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Announced A Sudden Departure From WWE?

Why Has Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Announced A Sudden Departure From WWE?

Israel Strikes Hezbollah-Linked Financial Hubs in Lebanon

Israel Strikes Hezbollah-Linked Financial Hubs in Lebanon

Entertainment

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Tamil Actress Oviya Shares Who Is Behind Circulating Her Videos

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Another Lawsuit, This Time Accused Of Raping 13-year-Old With Other Celebrities

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Another Lawsuit, This Time Accused Of Raping 13-year-Old With Other Celebrities

What is Pink Cocaine? Party Drug Cocktail That Autopsy Found In Liam Payne’s Body

What is Pink Cocaine? Party Drug Cocktail That Autopsy Found In Liam Payne’s Body

“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

“Infection After Infection,” Paul Di’Anno Faced Significant Health Challenges Before Death

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Paul Di’Anno: Iron Maiden Original Lead Singer Dies At 66

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox