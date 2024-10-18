Terror Suspect Apprehended in Poonch with Grenades in Possession

In a significant development in the Poonch district, a terror associate was apprehended by security forces in the Surankot area.

In a significant development in the Poonch district, a terror associate was apprehended by security forces in the Surankot area. The individual was identified as Abdul, who was suspected of being linked to terrorist activities.

Arrest Made While on Foot

According to authorities, Abdul was intercepted while traveling on foot in the region. His suspicious movements alerted the forces, leading to his arrest.

Two Grenades Seized During Arrest

During the search, security personnel recovered two grenades from Abdul’s possession, intensifying concerns about his intentions. Investigations are underway to determine his affiliations and the potential threat posed by his actions.

More details awaited.