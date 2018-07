Terrorists carried out a grenade attack in Awantipora, near Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon. No casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile efforts are on to nab the terrorists.

In another terror attack in the valley, militants carried out a grenade attack in Awantipora, near Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have been put on alert and hunt for terrorists who attacked is on. So far, there are no reports of any casualties but the concerned departments are monitoring the situation. More details awaited …

Updating …

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More