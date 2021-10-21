As per an official statement, acting on a specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding movements of terrorists on the Devsar-Sopat axis, Police along with Army and CRPF established a special checkpoint.

Kulgam police on Wednesday neutralised two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists that were part of a group involved in the recent civilian killings of two non-locals at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. As per an official statement, acting on a specific input generated by Kulgam Police regarding movements of terrorists on the Devsar-Sopat axis, Police along with Army and CRPF established a special checkpoint. “During the checking of vehicles, a suspicious vehicle was signalled to stop, however, the occupants of the vehicle resorted to indiscriminate firing on the joint party. The alert joint party retaliated the fire effectively leading to an encounter”, read the release.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT were neutralised. They have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Reshi (District Commander LeT) resident of Gufbal Qaimoh and Imran Wani resident of Redwani Qaimoh Kulgam. “As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities. They were also involved in the recent civilian killings of two poor labourers Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev of Araria, Bihar on October 17 at Wanpoh area of Kulgam,” stated the release.



It further stated that incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including 01 AK series rifle and a pistol were also recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken case records for further investigation.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is in progress, said the police. (ANI)