According to a report, terrorists may target security forces and Jammu-Srinagar national highway using car bombs and IED.

Pakistan sourced terrorists may target security forces using a car bomb or IED, an intelligence report alerted the security forces on Monday. After the terror attack report, security personnel have been checking every suspected vehicle going and coming from the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The reports say on the sidelines of Pulwama attack, another attack using car bombs and IED can take place and their target would be Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which is known as the lifeline for Union territory.

An input said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been given charge to conduct a terror attack and wreck-havoc the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Reports added that a meeting between 3 terror organizations— Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed — was also held to plan this terror attack.

News agency ANI reported that JeM has been assigned to hurl attacks along the national highway and LeT would be targetting the security forces, while Hizbul may target frontline politicians.

Earlier today, the Centre was alerted about terrorist training running in Pakistan’s Balakot by Jaish e Mohammad and 45 to 50 terrorists may try to cross the LoC, said reports.

After a gun battle today, Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security forces held 2 terrorists which were liked to Hizbul Mujahideen. Police also recovered AK 47 rifles and bags of ammunition from them.

A few months ago, the Pulwama attack had happened in which more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel soldiers were martyred. The cowardly attack was done by Pakistan based terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammad, said reports. It is said that a car loaded with hundreds of kilos explosives crashed with the convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force personnel on February 14 and at the Jammu Srinagar National Highway near the Lethpora in the Pulwama district.

Later, the attacker was identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama district. To avenge the deaths of 40 CRPF India bombed Pakistan’s Balakot and blasted the terror camps going on there.

