The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) foiled an infiltration bid after terrorists tried to cross the international border near Line of Control (LoC) in Gohala area, Uri in Baramulla district. Noticing the movement, security forces opened fire at militants forcing them to rush back, therefore, foiling the infiltration bid. Meanwhile, heavy firing from both the sides was underway. It appears that firing from the Pakistani side was being done in order to provide cover to the militants.

Previously in 2017, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) could be repeated, if necessary, seeking to send a stern message to Pakistan. “Terrorists will keep coming because the (terror) camps are operational there (across the LoC). Even we are ready. We will keep receiving them (infiltrators) to dispatch them two-and-a-half feet below the ground.”