The dislocation has jeopardised the future of these Indian students who have devoted considerable time and spent large sums of money in pursuing their medical education in Ukraine, which is now likely to remain incomplete," wrote KCR in his letter to Prime Minister Modi.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, expressing concern about the future of medical students who returned to India from the war-torn Ukraine, and urging him to boost seats in the country’s medical colleges to accommodate these students.

“Indian students who were studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine were forced to interrupt their education at different stages and return to India under conditions of extreme hardship due to the sudden eruption of war in Ukraine. The dislocation has jeopardised the future of these Indian students who have devoted considerable time and spent large sums of money in pursuing their medical education in Ukraine, which is now likely to remain incomplete,” wrote KCR in his letter to Prime Minister Modi.

According to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, around 20,000 Indian students have been displaced from Ukraine as a result of the conflict. The majority of them come from middle-class families who will lose their life savings if their children’s medical education is not completed.

According to the Chief Minister, nearly 700 Telangana students have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical study. Because of the hardships they endure, the Telangana government has agreed to cover the medical college fees for Telangana students.

“Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue. For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in the medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students. I request you to kindly consider the matter sympathetically and take an early decision in this regard,” KCR urged.