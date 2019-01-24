Thackeray box office collection prediction: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back at the theatrical screens with his latest release Thackeray. Helmed by Abhijit Panse and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rautérs Entertainment and Carnival Entertainment, Thackeray is based on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Releasing on January 25, the film is slated for a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika.

Based on the life ex-Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to hit the theatrical screens this weekend on November 25. Slated for a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, Thackeray is expected to start out slow and the clash is not likely to have a significant impact on the biz. of each other.

Looking at the buzz around the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crore on an opening day. Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar stated that while Thackeray is a hugely anticipated film in Maharashtra, the film’s popularity in the northern belt is not that strong. Comparing the two big releases, he added that Manikarnika has a mass appeal and Thackeray, on the other hand, is more towards the drama. Therefore, the chances of a box office competition between the two films are less.

Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thackeray stars Amrita Rao who essays the role of his on-screen wife in the film. Helmed by Abhijit Panse and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rautérs Entertainment and Carnival Entertainment, Thackeray has been penned by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut.

Speaking about Manikarnika, the Kangana Ranaut-starrer is likely to take a lead looking at the buzz around the film. Based on the life of Queen of Jhansi, the film is another addition to the biopic space. Along with Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika stars telly actor Ankita Lokhande in a prominent role.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More