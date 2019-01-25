Nawazuddin Siddique starrer Thackeray has finally hit the silver screens today. Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rautérs Entertainment and Carnival Entertainment, Thackeray has been written by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut. Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in key roles. Released on over 4000 screens, the film has been receiving a positive response from critics and audiences.

The much-awaited Nawazuddin Siddique starrer Thackeray has finally hit the silver screens today, January 25, 2019. A biopic of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in key roles. Thackeray has always been the boldest and controversial figure in Maharashtra, thus the colossal audience in the state is looking forward to watching the film. The critics are also looking forward to witnessing another hard-hitting performance of Nawaz, who was working rigorously for the film.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rautérs Entertainment and Carnival Entertainment, Thackeray has been written by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut. The film revolves around the life of Thackeray, and how he laid the foundation of Shiv Sena and led it for years. Early reviews have claimed that the storyline of the film is remarkable and has been wonderfully directed. Also, the early trends have predicted that the film will make 3-4 crore on its first day.

Released on over 4000 screens, the film has been receiving a positive response from critics and audiences. As usual, the performance of Nawzuddin has been widely applauded so far. The film has been clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika at the box office, which is also doing great work on screen.

Have a look at how the audience is reacting to Thackeray on social media:

Ordinarily these days I wait for some reviews from friends, before venturing into the cinema house, to see a new film. This weekend though, there are two films that I am not waiting for reviews, and will see them anyway, viz. #Thackeray and #Manikarnika — Sanjay Mehta (@sm63) January 24, 2019

#Thackeray #FirstDayFirstShow – Movie I awaited most since past few months – over and above the great legacy of Bala Saheb its @Nawazuddin_S – no reason to miss him. @nikita_paliwal — Alok Paliwal (@alok_paliwal) January 25, 2019

Can @Nawazuddin_S not do anything? Body language, attitude, performance.. he IS #Thackeray to the T. Specifically loved the scene with Javed Miandad. Riveting watch. #ThackerayTheFilm — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) January 25, 2019

