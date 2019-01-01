Thane fire: A fire broke out in a godown of Rasika Decorators in Kopri area of Thane on Tuesday. The fire started around 1:50 am, reports said. Three fire tenders have been rushed to spot and firefighting operating is underway. All efforts are being made to douse the flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Thane fire: A fire broke out in a godown of Rasika Decorators in Kopri area of Thane on Tuesday. The fire started around 1:50 am, reports said. Three fire tenders have been rushed to spot and firefighting operating is underway. All efforts are being made to douse the flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life has been reported so far. The fire is under control at present.

Another fire incident was reported on Monday in Thane when a fire broke at a cloth factory located in Bhiwandi area. No casualty was reported in the mishap. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Thane: Fire broke out in a godown of Rasika Decorators in Kopri area at around 1:50 am today. Three fire tenders reached the spot. Fire under control at present. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MC2Zl52PMN — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2019

