Five cops suspended for giving VIP treatment to Iqbal Kaskar: Soon after the video clip showing Kaskar sitting in a car smoking and feasting on biryani went viral, Thane commissioner suspended the five cops and ordered a probe into the matter.

Following his grilling by the investigation agencies, Dawood's brother Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar along with two others were sent to 4-day police custody by a Thane court on September 27 in connection with an extortion case.

Thane Police has reportedly suspended a sub-inspector and four police personnel for giving preferential treatment to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar who is currently lodged at Thane Jail in Maharashtra. Iqbal Kaskar and two of his aides were arrested by the Thane Police last year in September. Thane Police had reportedly arrested Dawood’s brother Kaskar for extorting Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a local builder. Reports suggested that Iqbal Kaskar was arrested from his house while he was having biryani.

As per reports, the following revelations were made during a sting operation conducted by TOI. After the matter was highlighted, Thane Police Commissioner ordered the suspension of the police officers who had given special treatment to underworld don’s brother Kaskar. In the viral clip, Iqbal Kaskar can be seen sitting in a private car, having biryani and meeting people inside jail premises. Apart from suspending the 5 police personnel, the investigating authorities have reportedly ordered a probe into the matter.

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by Thane anti-extortion cell team that was being led by Pradeep Sharma from his house on 18 September 2017 from his Mumbai residence. The following development surfaced a few weeks after there were reports of Dawood Ibrahim using his nephews to send messages to his brother in Thane prison.

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested on the complaint filed by the builder who was later taken into confidence by the police. After being arrested, Iqbal Kaskar’s son and older brother reached Mumbai to meet Kaskar in Thane prison. The police sources added that the duo stayed at a relative’s place in Gamdevi area in south Mumbai.

