Thane sewage treatment plant tragedy: As many as three workers were killed and five others were injured after they got stuck in a 130 cubic meter deep Sewage Treatment Plant in Thane West in Maharashtra on Friday. The incident took place at Pride Presidency Luxuria in Dhokali around 12:25 am today, reports said. The bodies of the workers have been handed over to the Maharashtra Police.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Puhal (20), Aman Badal (21) and Ajay Bumbak (24).

The police said Vijendra Hatwal (25), Manjit Vaidya (25), Jasbir Puhal (24), Ajay Puhal (21) and Rummer Puhal (30) have been admitted to the metro hospital. Their condition is stable now.

