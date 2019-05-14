That EC official in yellow saree: Woman polling officer Reena Dwivedi, who works as a junior assistant in the public works department (PWD) in Lucknow, has become an internet sensation overnight for her good looks.

That EC official in yellow saree: The photograph of woman polling officer in yellow saree has gone viral on social media. Reena Dwivedi, who works as a junior assistant in the public works department (PWD) in Lucknow, has become an internet sensation overnight for her good looks. In the viral photographs, Reena was seen in yellow saree and carrying an EVM. She was posted at Booth No. 173 in Mohanlalganj on May 5, 2019, reports said.

On being questioned about her popularity, Reena asserted that it was a regular click by one of her colleague but it went viral. The woman polling officer also said that she is enjoying every moment of this sudden popularity.

While some social media users claimed that her booth recorded 100% attendance, a humble Reena clarified that her polling booth registered around 70% voter turnout. With comments like,’her booth had 100% attendance’, the photographs and video on TikTok become an internet sensation overnight.

This is not the first time when Reena was posted for election duty. She has also served at different centres of Lucknow during the general elections and 2017 assembly elections. The woman polling officer said she was overwhelmed when she received a reaction from her son who is a Class XI student. Speaking to media, Reena said even son requested her to make a video call to his friends to prove that the woman polling officer in yellow saree was actually her mother.

Reena is a fitness and diet-conscious lady who has worked in the insurance sector and she is married to Sanjay. Both Reena and Sanjay would be going back home in Deoria to cast their votes in the final phase on May 19, 2019.

