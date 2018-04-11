Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said termed the one-day fast as 'cute'. The attack by AAP chief comes a few days after the Congress had criticised Modi’s decision to observe a day-long fast against the disruption in Parliament as 'farce.' The Congress was protesting against the non-functioning of BJP government. However, the fasting by the Congress didn't go so well, as after a few hours, a photo went viral on social media where senior Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken were seen feasting on 'chole bhature'.

Ever since the ruling BJP announced that they will be fasting for a day against the washout of the recent Parliament session, the opposition parties have been unleashing their brazen attacks on the Modi government. Joining the chorus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the one-day fast as ‘cute’. Arvind Kejriwal who is known for his unmatchable protest experience, mocked the 24-hour fast on Tuesday and said, “Now that’s really cute …. Just one day fast… against himself.” The attack by AAP chief comes a few days after the Congress had criticised Modi’s decision to observe a day-long fast against the disruption in Parliament as ‘farce.’ Apart from mocking the fast the Congress also asked PM Modi to issue an apology over the disrespect that BJP brought to the house.

Commenting on the matter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala unleashed an attack on PM Modi by stating that he should apologise to the children whose lives were jeopardised due to CBSE paper leak. He said, “This is a farce of a fast by Prime Minister Modi and BJP. They should tender an apology to the Dalits.” The following fast by the BJP government comes after the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi went on a day-long fast at Rajghat. The Congress was protesting against the non-functioning of BJP government. However, the fasting by the Congress didn’t go so well, as after a few hours, a photo went viral on social media where senior Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken were seen feasting on ‘chole bhature’.

The Congress party had also accused the BJP government of being anti-Dalit. Last week BJP had announced that they will be fasting on April 12 in their respective constituencies. The PM will go about his work as usual but not have any food during the day. Apart from PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, who suffers from diabetes, will also be fasting for two hours to mark his protest at Huballi in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday.

