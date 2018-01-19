Ahead of his new book launch '2G Saga Unfolds', the former Telecom Minister A Raja while speaking to NewsX made damning allegations against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's PMO and said that cellular operators influenced the decision. A Raja has also named key PMO officials and top United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ministers in the 2G saga and has gone on record saying that decisions were a collective responsibility.

Former Telecom Minister A Raja, who was acquitted a couple of weeks before by a special court in 2G case, has made some startling revelations about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s PMO and former Comptroller and auditor general (CAG) Vinod Rai. The former Telecom Minister has opened up about the 2G saga in his new book which is set to launch tomorrow. Raising questions on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s silence, A Raja has shared that why he didn’t speak up even after having all the information regarding the decisions of the then Telecom Ministry. A Raja even went on to say that the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not back him. A Raja further mentioned that former PM Manmohan Singh kept on getting wrong information from his advisors.

Raising several questions on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s office, A Raja said that PMO was working under the pressure of telecom lobby. Throwing light on former PM Manmohan Singh’s silence, A Raja said that his each and every investigation was justified, but still, Manmohan Singh’s silence on the issue was like the silence of the entire country’s spirit. The former Telecom Minister A Raja did not just spoke of the former Prime Minister but also hit out a former CAG Vinod Rai alleging him of presenting a fictitious picture and the same was further targeted by media and opposition.

Speaking to NewsX, A Raja said, “Sunil Mittal, who is the main man in the COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), wrote a specific letter to me telling himself that he is among the biggest telecom operators in the world. Your telecommunication approval is absurd … okay I referred the matter to again telecom engineering centre which is a most advanced scientific body in the department … inspite of all these recommendations, he wanted to maintain that he was the superior in the department and here was his advice and that all these authorities were fools.”

Further spilling the beans, A Raja said, “TKA Nair, who formerly served as Adviser to the Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, met me, came for breakfast and lunch twice and discussed in detail the new licenses. At the same time, he said these people are also very important for us in the country as they are operating and their business should not be spoiled or they should not get any dis or done advantage … these two discussions were not at all known to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when I disclosed it. I don’t know, I am surprised how can the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh give such a covering letter … somebody has misguided the Prime Minister in the PMO …”

A Raja was among the main accused in nation one of the biggest telecommunication scam (2G scam) but he was acquitted by a special court contends that the sanctity of the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) office was “severely compromised” by Vinod Rai who clearly had “ulterior motives” in over-reaching the bounds of his constitutional function while auditing accounts relating to the 2G spectrum allocation in 2010.” Vinod Rai’s presumptive loss figure of Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the 2G case has been subsequently debunked, but it became engraved in public memory and led to my tribulations.” A Raja’s new book “2G Saga Unfolds” is set to launch tomorrow.